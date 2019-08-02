Experts issue yellow thunderstorm warning for Edinburgh and the Lothians

Have your say

Experts at the Met Office have issued a yellow thunderstorm warning for large parts of Scotland this weekend, including Edinburgh and the Lothians.

The warning, which stretches into northern England, is in place on Sunday, August 4 between the hours of 12 noon and 10pm.

A thunderstorm warning has been issued for large parts of Scotland. PIC LEFT: Kevin Klein

A Met Office spokesperson said: "Scattered heavy showers and thunderstorms are likely to develop across Scotland and northern England during Sunday afternoon into the evening.

"The nature of showers means that the exact location of where impacts occur is uncertain.

"However, showers may become slow-moving over some locations and could receive 30-40 mm of rainfall in one or two hours."

What experts warn to expect:

- There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater and lightning strikes

- There is a small chance of fast flowing or deep floodwater causing danger to life

- Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services

- There is a small chance that some communities become cut off by flooded roads

The Capital was hit by severe early morning thunder and lightning storms last month, with heavy rain also falling at times in previous weeks.