Flood alert issued for Edinburgh and the Lothians as more thunderstorms predicted

A flood alert has been issued for Edinburgh and the Lothians with the possibility of more thundery downpours on the horizon.

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) issued the flood alert on Thursday morning, warning people to be vigilant of localised flooding from Thursday evening through to Friday morning.

SEPA has issued a flood alert for Edinburgh and the Lothians while the Met Office's weather warning is in place

Experts at the Met Office have put a yellow weather warning in place between 3pm on Thursday to 4am on Friday as more thundery storms are set to hit the Capital.

The SEPA flood warning says: "Heavy thundery showers could affect this Flood Alert Area from early evening on Thursday through until Friday morning.

"These showers are likely to be very isolated, so many areas will not be affected. However where they do occur the heavy downpours could result in surface water flooding impacts. The greatest risk is if these occur over urban areas and the transport network. Impacts could include flooding to low-lying land, roads and properties, and disruption to travel.

"There is also a risk of localised flooding from small or fast-responding rivers if the heaviest showers occur over these areas.

"Remain vigilant and remember, it is your responsibility to take actions which help protect yourself and your property.

"Advice and information is also available through Floodline on 0345 9881188.

Perth, Dundee and Kelso also fall under the yellow Met Office weather warning.

A Met Office spokesperson said: "Following a hot day (in places exceptionally so), scattered thunderstorms are likely to break out from late afternoon onwards.

"While some areas, particularly in the south of the warning area may well avoid the storms, where they do occur they could produce 20-30 mm of rain in less than an hour, along with frequent lightning, hail and gusty winds.

"Perhaps the main focus will be later in the evening and into the first part of the night across northern England and southern and eastern parts of Scotland, where storms could be more widespread and locally intense."

There are also flood alerts in place for Aberdeenshire and Aberdeen City, Caithness and Sutherland, Central, Dumfries and Galloway, Dundee and Angus, Easter Ross and Great Glen, Fife, Findhorn Nairn Moray and Speyside, Scottish Borders, Tayside and West Central Scotland.