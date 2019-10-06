Flood alerts issued for Edinburgh and Lothians following heavy downpours

Have your say

Heavy downpours overnight have triggered flood warnings across Edinburgh and the Lothians.

Torrential has rain swept across much of Scotland on Saturday evening and into Sunday, with some areas hit a several days worth of rain in just an hour.

Edinburgh and the Lothians and Fife are among eleven Scottish regions to be issued with an amber flood alert by the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA).

SEPA has also issued red flood warnings for some areas, including the Scottish Borders and Tayside.

No severe flood warnings have been issued.

People have been asked to check the latest flood updates before planning any journeys.

Forecasters have warned those in affected to areas to watch out for:

- Spray and flooding on roads

- Delayed or cancelled bus and train services affected by weather

- Flooding of homes and businesses

- Interruption to power supplies and other services likely

Much of the UK was hit by flash flooding ahead of the weekend caused by the remnants of Hurricane Lorzeno.

Dozens of flood warnings and hundreds of flood alerts were in force across the UK on Thursday and Friday.

In Cornwall, floods caused by a coastal surge meant people were told to leave caravans and seaside properties and not to return until it is safe to do so. Northern Rail said the Maryport to Carlisle line was badly affected, with replacement bus services operating in some sections. The rail line was blocked between Hexham and Carlisle following a landslip.

Fears of a coastal surge in Hunstanton, west Norfolk, proved unfounded. Around 3,000 households were told to evacuate, but the Environment Agency later issued an all-clear alert.