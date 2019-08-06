Edinburgh and the Lothians have been issued with a flood warning as expert forecasters predict thundery downpours over the region on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The worst of the weather is expected over lunchtime and into the early afternoon, with spells of rain already hitting the city in the early part of this morning.

Flood warning issued for Edinburgh and the Lothians as thundery downpours forecast. PIC RIGHT: Kevin Klein

Forecasters at the met office have hit large parts of Scotland with a yellow thunderstorm warning from most of Tuesday and Wednesday leading the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) to warn of potential local flooding.

SEPA say that due to the unpredictable, intense nature of thunderstorms, some areas may not be affected, but to be vigilant if thunderstorms do hit your area.

A SEPA spokesperson said: "Heavy and thundery showers are likely to develop in the area through Tuesday and Wednesday, particularly during the afternoon and evening.

"Thunderstorms are intense, localised, hard to predict and their flooding impacts vary. Due to the very localised nature of flooding from thunderstorms, your specific area may not be impacted by this.

"If your area is affected by a heavy thundery shower, this may lead to localised flooding from surface water and small watercourses.

"The greatest risk is if these occur over built-up areas and the transport network and possible impacts could include: flooding of low-lying land, roads, properties and disruption to travel."

The flood alert remains in place until further notice.

Advice and information are available on 0345 9881188 and residents can receive free flood alerts by registering online at sepa.org.uk/floodingsignup

The Floodline quick dial number for this area is 23200