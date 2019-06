Homes and roads across Edinburgh were hit by flash floods today as heavy rain battered the city.

Trams were evacuated, buses were diverted and commuters faced huge tailbacks during the evening rush hour - and more than half a month's worth of rain fell in the west of the city in three hours.

Make sure you keep REFRESHING this page for the latest updates and information as it happens.

Near Cramond. PIC: Andrew O'Brien

Latest pictures of the flooding in Blackhall, Edinburgh. PIC: @xVickiLx

Near Cramond. PIC: Andrew O'Brien