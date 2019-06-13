Flooding in Haddington as hundreds of sandbags used to shore up riverbanks

Hundreds of sandbags have been used to shore up swollen riverbanks after East Lothian saw up to 90mm (3.5ins) of rain fall over 24 hours.

Flooding at The Biel, at West Barns, and the River Tyne, in Haddington, sparked concerns for local businesses as they both breached their banks in places.

The Riber Tyne in Haddington breached its banks in places. Pic: Jon Savage

East Lothian Council said 150 sandbags were delivered to sites near The Biel with the aim to divert floodwater onto the roadways.

Road services were monitoring the ongoing floods in case the roads need to be closed.

In Haddington up to 300 sandbags were used to shore up the River Tyne, which has a number of restaurants and businesses nearby.

At the Poldrate Mill, which has experienced flooding in the past, the bags were already in place.

One pair stand on railings above the floodwater. Pic: Jon Savage

Across the water at the Waterside Bistro, the wall between it and the rising water was also given sandbag support.

SEPA said its centre at Gifford recorded rainfall of 90.2mm – more than half the national average for the month of June, in the last 36 hours. At Nunraw Abbey 91.8mm was recorded.

The only SEPA site to have higher rainfall was in Abbey St Bathans, Scottish Borders, where 109.4mm (over 4ins) was recorded.

East Lothian Council said while the flooding remained a concern as water from the hills continued to run into the rivers, it was expected to peak between 12:30pm and 1pm.

Hundreds of sandbags line the banks of the river in Haddington. Pic: Jon Savage

A spokesperson said: “Water levels are expected to peak at lunchtime today and we continue to monitor the situation.”