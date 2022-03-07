Full Moon 2022: When is the next full moon, and what is the Worm Moon?

Full moons are traditionally thought to be markers of when to be receptive and accepting of what’s going on in your subconscious.

Every month, we see a full moon in the skies as the cycles of the moon reach their peak.

Here’s when the moon will be full in March – and what this month’s full moon’s nickname means.

This stunning view of Eccles Pike, with a full moon and blanket of fog below, snapped by Toby Howman.

When is the next full moon 2022?

The moon will be at its fullest on March 18th.

There are three other key phases of the moon's movements in March, with the New Moon rising on March 2nd, the First Quarter forming on March 10th, and the last quarter on March 25th.

The full moon rises in Galway. Photo: rihardzz.

The best time for viewing the full moon will be in the later hours of the evening when it is higher in the sky.

The moon will reach its highest point at around midnight tonight, at which time it will be located to the south, after rising in the east.

What is the Worm Moon?

Full moons from each month have different names, most often named by Native Americans based on seasonal weather norms.

Following January’s Wolf Moon and February's Snow Moon, March’s full moon is known as the Worm Moon.

It’s given that name because the end of winter is when creatures like worms first make their appearance out of the ground.

With 2022’s Worm Moon taking place before the Spring Equinox, it’s not quite the end of winter yet, but it’s close.

As a result, birds will soon be able to feed on the emerging worms, as well as take them home to feed their young.

When you can hear the birds chirping, you know it’s truly spring!

There are some other nicknames for the March full moon in various Native American communities across the continent, many of which focus on the changing seasons:

The names Eagle Moon, Goose Moon, or Crow Comes Back Moon (Northern Ojibwe) all refer to the behaviour patterns of birds.

In addition, the Sugar Moon marks the time of year when the sap of sugar maples starts to flow, while the Wind Strong Moon (Pueblo) refers to the strong windy days that come at this time of year.

Finally, the Sore Eyes Moon highlights the blinding rays of sunlight that reflect off the melting snow of late winter, blinding the eyes of anyone heading outside.

How best to see the March full moon 2022

With the sun setting on March 18th, the moon will rise roughly 30 minutes before that.

Your best bet to see the full moon at its best would be to climb up to a higher vantage point.

The higher up you go, the more likely you will be able to break through the cloud cover.

In Scotland’s capital, spots like Arthur’s Seat, Blackford Hill, or any of Edinburgh’s other elevated outlooks are usually ideal to make the most of the full moon.