'High sunburn risk" issued for Edinburgh by Met Office experts

Sunbathers have been warned to be aware of the risks of sunburn in the Capital today.
Experts at the Met Office are warning the people of Edinburgh about high chances of sunburn as temperatures continue to rise.

With temperatures in Edinburgh set to hit 20° this afternoon - hotter than Barcelona - the Met Office have put the warning out.

High Ultraviolet levels that are expected today mean that people in Edinburgh are at a higher risk of sunburn than usual.

Common symptoms in humans and other animals include red or reddish skin that is hot to the touch, pain, general fatigue, and mild dizziness.

A spokesperson said on today's weather: "A dry and bright day with long spells of sunshine and just a little thin high cloud at times. Becoming warm or very warm with a high sunburn risk."

This afternoon is set to be the hottest part of the day in the Capital, with clear skies and long sunny spells predicted.