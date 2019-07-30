Hour-by-hour Edinburgh forecast: This is when heavy rain will hit tomorrow

Heavy rain and thunder are set to hit Edinburgh and its surrounding areas over the next few days.
The Met Office forecast for Dumfries, Galloway and Lothian & Borders for Tuesday (30 July) explains that it will be “a mostly dry and bright start with some sunshine, but becoming cloudier in morning with occasionally heavy, showery rain spreading northwards.
“Becoming drier and brighter through the afternoon, but heavy and possibly thundery showers will break out in the west.”
Hour-by-hour forecast for Edinburgh
Tuesday (30 July)
11:00 - Sunny intervals - 16C
12:00 - Cloudy - 16C
13:00 - Light rain - 17C
14:00 - Heavy rain - 17C
15:00 - Heavy rain - 17C
16:00 - Heavy rain - 17C
17:00 - Cloudy - 17C
18:00 - Cloudy - 17C
19:00 - Cloudy - 17C
20:00 - Cloudy - 17C
21:00 - Cloudy - 16C
22:00 - Cloudy - 16C
23:00 - Cloudy - 16C
Wednesday (31 July)
06:00 - Cloudy - 16C
07:00 - Cloudy - 16C
08:00 - Heavy rain - 16C
09:00 - Overcast - 16C
10:00 - Heavy rain - 16C
11:00 - Heavy rain - 16C
12:00 - Light rain - 16C
13:00 - Cloudy - 17C
14:00 - Cloudy - 17C
15:00 - Cloudy - 17C
16:00 - Cloudy - 17C
17:00 - Cloudy - 17C
18:00 - Cloudy - 17C
19:00 - Cloudy - 17C
20:00 - Cloudy - 17C
21:00 - Cloudy - 16C
22:00 - Cloudy - 16C
23:00 - Cloudy - 15C