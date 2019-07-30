Hour-by-hour Edinburgh forecast: This is when heavy rain will hit tomorrow

Heavy rain and thunder are set to hit Edinburgh and its surrounding areas over the next few days.

The Met Office forecast for Dumfries, Galloway and Lothian & Borders for Tuesday (30 July) explains that it will be “a mostly dry and bright start with some sunshine, but becoming cloudier in morning with occasionally heavy, showery rain spreading northwards.

Heavy rain and thunder are set to hit Edinburgh and its surrounding areas over the next few days

“Becoming drier and brighter through the afternoon, but heavy and possibly thundery showers will break out in the west.”

Hour-by-hour forecast for Edinburgh

Tuesday (30 July)

11:00 - Sunny intervals - 16C

12:00 - Cloudy - 16C

13:00 - Light rain - 17C

14:00 - Heavy rain - 17C

15:00 - Heavy rain - 17C

16:00 - Heavy rain - 17C

17:00 - Cloudy - 17C

18:00 - Cloudy - 17C

19:00 - Cloudy - 17C

20:00 - Cloudy - 17C

21:00 - Cloudy - 16C

22:00 - Cloudy - 16C

23:00 - Cloudy - 16C

Wednesday (31 July)

06:00 - Cloudy - 16C

07:00 - Cloudy - 16C

08:00 - Heavy rain - 16C

09:00 - Overcast - 16C

10:00 - Heavy rain - 16C

11:00 - Heavy rain - 16C

12:00 - Light rain - 16C

13:00 - Cloudy - 17C

14:00 - Cloudy - 17C

15:00 - Cloudy - 17C

16:00 - Cloudy - 17C

17:00 - Cloudy - 17C

18:00 - Cloudy - 17C

19:00 - Cloudy - 17C

20:00 - Cloudy - 17C

21:00 - Cloudy - 16C

22:00 - Cloudy - 16C

23:00 - Cloudy - 15C