Hour-by-hour Edinburgh forecast: This is when thunder and heavy rain will hit

Heavy rain and thunder are set to hit Edinburgh and its surrounding areas over the next few days.
The Met Office forecast for Dumfries, Galloway and Lothian & Borders for Tuesday (30 July) explains that there will be “a mixture of sunny spells and a chance of a few heavy and thundery showers particularly for Dumfriesshire.
“Wednesday will see some heavy and thundery showers developing. Still showery Thursday and Friday but these becoming lighter. Warm, but fresher than last week.”
Hour-by-hour forecast for Edinburgh
Monday (29 July)
12:00 - Cloudy - 17C
13:00 - Cloudy - 17C
14:00 - Heavy rain -17C
15:00 - Overcast - 17C
16:00 - Cloudy - 18C
17:00 - Sunny intervals - 19C
18:00 - Overcast - 19C
19:00 - Cloudy - 18C
20:00 - Overcast - 18C
21:00 - Cloudy - 18C
22:00 - Cloudy - 17C
23:00 - Cloudy - 17C
Tuesday (30 July)
06:00 - Sunny intervals - 15C
07:00 - Sunny intervals - 15C
08:00 - Sunny - 15C
09:00 - Cloudy - 16C
10:00 - Sunny intervals - 17C
11:00 - Sunny intervals - 17C
12:00 - Sunny intervals - 18C
13:00 - Sunny intervals - 18C
14:00 - Sunny intervals - 18C
15:00 - Cloudy - 18C
16:00 - Sunny intervals - 19C
17:00 - Sunny intervals - 19C
18:00 - Sunny intervals - 18C
19:00 - Thunder shower - 18C
20:00 - Thunder shower - 17C
21:00 - Cloudy - 17C
22:00 - Cloudy - 16C
23:00 - Cloudy - 16C