Hour-by-hour Edinburgh forecast: This is when thunder and heavy rain will hit

Heavy rain and thunder are set to hit Edinburgh and its surrounding areas over the next few days.

The Met Office forecast for Dumfries, Galloway and Lothian & Borders for Tuesday (30 July) explains that there will be “a mixture of sunny spells and a chance of a few heavy and thundery showers particularly for Dumfriesshire.

“Wednesday will see some heavy and thundery showers developing. Still showery Thursday and Friday but these becoming lighter. Warm, but fresher than last week.”

Hour-by-hour forecast for Edinburgh

Monday (29 July)

12:00 - Cloudy - 17C

13:00 - Cloudy - 17C

14:00 - Heavy rain -17C

15:00 - Overcast - 17C

16:00 - Cloudy - 18C

17:00 - Sunny intervals - 19C

18:00 - Overcast - 19C

19:00 - Cloudy - 18C

20:00 - Overcast - 18C

21:00 - Cloudy - 18C

22:00 - Cloudy - 17C

23:00 - Cloudy - 17C

Tuesday (30 July)

06:00 - Sunny intervals - 15C

07:00 - Sunny intervals - 15C

08:00 - Sunny - 15C

09:00 - Cloudy - 16C

10:00 - Sunny intervals - 17C

11:00 - Sunny intervals - 17C

12:00 - Sunny intervals - 18C

13:00 - Sunny intervals - 18C

14:00 - Sunny intervals - 18C

15:00 - Cloudy - 18C

16:00 - Sunny intervals - 19C

17:00 - Sunny intervals - 19C

18:00 - Sunny intervals - 18C

19:00 - Thunder shower - 18C

20:00 - Thunder shower - 17C

21:00 - Cloudy - 17C

22:00 - Cloudy - 16C

23:00 - Cloudy - 16C