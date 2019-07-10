Hour-by-hour Edinburgh weather forecast as Met Office issue yellow thunderstorm warning over East Lothian

A yellow weather warning for thunderstorms has been placed over East Lothian by expert forecasters - but Edinburgh should just miss out.

The weather warning is in place for Wednesday in East Lothian and heading up the east coast of Scotland.

Although it just misses Edinburgh, forecasters are still expected a wet day for the Capital before the warning for thunderstorms hits the city on Thursday.

Here is Wednesday's hour-by-hour forecast for Edinburgh:

7am: Heavy rain - 15C

8am: Light rain - 16C

9am: Cloudy - 17C

10am: Cloudy - 17C

11am: Cloudy - 18C

12pm: Cloudy - 18C

1pm: Overcast - 18C

2pm: Cloudy - 18C

3pm: Cloudy - 18C

4pm: Cloudy - 18C

5pm: Cloudy - 19C

6pm: Light shower - 19C

7pm: Light shower - 18C

8pm: Cloudy - 18C

9pm: Cloudy - 18C

10pm: Cloudy - 18C

11pm: Cloudy - 17C

On Thursday, the yellow weather warning covers the majority of England and the norhth of England, including Edinburgh.

It is in place between 12pm and 9pm and there is a small chance of flooding for homes and businesses while driving conditions are also expected to be difficult, according to experts.