Hour-by-hour Edinburgh weather forecast as Met Office issue yellow thunderstorm warning over East Lothian

A yellow weather warning for thunderstorms has been placed over East Lothian by expert forecasters - but Edinburgh should just miss out.
The weather warning is in place for Wednesday in East Lothian and heading up the east coast of Scotland.
Although it just misses Edinburgh, forecasters are still expected a wet day for the Capital before the warning for thunderstorms hits the city on Thursday.
Here is Wednesday's hour-by-hour forecast for Edinburgh:
7am: Heavy rain - 15C
8am: Light rain - 16C
9am: Cloudy - 17C
10am: Cloudy - 17C
11am: Cloudy - 18C
12pm: Cloudy - 18C
1pm: Overcast - 18C
2pm: Cloudy - 18C
3pm: Cloudy - 18C
4pm: Cloudy - 18C
5pm: Cloudy - 19C
6pm: Light shower - 19C
7pm: Light shower - 18C
8pm: Cloudy - 18C
9pm: Cloudy - 18C
10pm: Cloudy - 18C
11pm: Cloudy - 17C
On Thursday, the yellow weather warning covers the majority of England and the norhth of England, including Edinburgh.
It is in place between 12pm and 9pm and there is a small chance of flooding for homes and businesses while driving conditions are also expected to be difficult, according to experts.