Hour-by-hour Edinburgh weather: This is when experts predict thunderstorms as yellow warning issued

Thunder, heavy rain and hail have all been forecast for Edinburgh on Tuesday after a yellow weather warning was slapped over large swathes of Scotland by experts at the Met Office.

The weather warning, which is in place between 11am and 10pm today, as well as on Wednesday, covers most of Scotland including Edinburgh and the Lothians.

Met Office forecasters say there is a chance of power cuts, disruption to public transport and flooding of homes and businesses.

There is also mention of potential hail showers throughout the day.

Here's what the forecast says for Edinburgh on Tuesday:

8am: Light rain 15°

9am: Light rain 16°

10am: Light shower 17°

11am: Heavy shower 17°

12pm: Thunder 17°

1pm: Heavy rain 17°

2pm: Light rain 17°

3pm: Light shower 17°

4pm: Heavy shower 18°

5pm: Light shower 17°

6pm: Light shower 17°

7pm: Heavy rain 16°

8pm: Heavy shower 16°

9pm: Summer intervals 16°

10pm: Cloudy 15°

11pm: Cloudy 15°

A Met Office spokesperson said: "Thunderstorms are expected to develop across much of Scotland from late Tuesday morning and through the afternoon, then slowly die out during Tuesday evening.

"Though some areas will miss these thundery showers, others could see 20mm within an hour and 30-40mm within 3 hours, as well as lightning and some hail.

"The greatest risk of impacts could well be across the north."