Lightning and flood risk as thunderstorm warning issued for Edinburgh

The Met Office has issued a new thunderstorm warning for Edinburgh for today and tomorrow.

The yellow "be aware" warning for thunderstorms will be in place from 7pm this evening until 10am on Saturday morning.

The Met Office website says that heavy showers and thunderstorms will bring difficult travelling conditions and localised flooding.

It says there is "a good chance" driving conditions will be affected by spray, standing water and/or hail, leading to longer journey times by car and bus. Delays to train services are also possible.

The website also says some short term power loss is likely and there will "probably" be some damage to a few buildings from lightning strikes.

It adds: "Some flooding of a few homes and businesses is possible, leading to some damage to buildings or structures."

The Met Office yellow warning also covers parts of south-west and central Scotland, as well as Tayside and Aberdeenshire.

Temperatures in Edinburgh are forecast to peak at about 19c today and 20c on Saturday.

Heavy rain and flash floods caused travel chaos and damage to buildings in Edinburgh at the end of June.

In the west of the city, more than half a month's worth of rain fell in three hours.