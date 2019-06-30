Map shows incredible number of lightning strikes over Edinburgh yesterday

The incredible number of lightning strikes over Edinburgh and the Lothians yesterday has been detailed in a new map generated by a meteorological website.

Following the hottest day of the year on Friday for Scotland with temperatures being recorded of 30C (86F) at Achnagart, the Met Office issued a severe weather warning for thunderstorms in Edinburgh, East Lothian and the Scottish Borders for Saturday night.

A yellow warning for lightning was also in place for Glasgow and Strathclyde, Fife, Moray, Aberdeenshire, Tayside and eastern parts of the Highlands.

However, it seems the east coast got the bulk of the thunderstorms if the map generated by lighteningmaps.org is anything to go by.

The map, pictured above, displays the lightning strikes (shown as purple dots) recorded over the Capital over a 12 hour period for Saturday 29th June.