Met Office forecasts sweltering end to Edinburgh Fringe as temperatures to soar above 25C

A weekend heatwave will see Edinburgh sizzling in sunshine with temperatures soaring above 25C, the Met Office has said.



Temperatures exceeding 25C in Edinburgh have been forecast by the Met Office on the final weekend of the Festival Fringe.



On Friday, south-easterly winds drew warm air from Europe towards the UK, bringing rising temperatures along with dry and settled weather.



Chief meteorologist Andy Page said the weekend will be a change from the wind and rain that dogged August for the past few weeks.



"On Saturday and Sunday there'll be plenty of sunshine, especially in the east, with temperatures rising into the mid to high 20s Celsius for many".



"Western parts are likely to see more cloud, and a probable cooling trend through the weekend."



Edinburgh Fringe-goers look to be treated to a spectacular burst of sunny weather as the annual festival enters its final two days.



On Monday, temperatures look set to remain relatively high with the Capital forecast at around 23C.



Glasgow will remain cloudy throughout the weekend with the highest temperature reaching 25C(75F) on Saturday but this will soon come to an end on Monday morning as temperatures go back down to 16C (60.8F).