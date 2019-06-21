Met Office weather warning: Thunderstorms set to drench Scotland next week

The Met Office has warned of heavy rainfall and flooding as thunderstorms are poised to sweep across Scotland.

Yellow warnings are in place as torrential rain sweeps across the country on Sunday and Monday.

Heavy thundery rainfall, especially on Monday, may lead to flooding, serious travel disruption and danger to life, the national weather service warned.

READ MORE: These are the 15 Scottish towns and cities that get the most rain annually - is yours on the list?

Edinburgh, The Lothians, Dundee, Fife, Aberdeen, Inverness, the Borders, Central Scotland and parts of the Highland will bear the brunt of the storms with western areas likely to experience calmer weather.

READ MORE: Summer solstice: the Scottish history and traditions behind the longest day of the year



The Met Office said: "Heavy, and at times thundery rain is expected to affect southern Scotland from late Sunday, then move northwards across central and eastern Scotland through Monday.

"In many locations 25-50mm of rain may fall in a 12-18 hour period, with peaks in excess of 100mm possible over high ground."

Yellow weather warnings are in place across Scotland. Picture: SWNS/Met Office

Earlier in the week, rain and electrical storms lashed parts of England.

Homes were left without power and roads were flooded in parts of the South East, while Lenham in Kent saw 1.7in (42mm) of rain in the space of just one hour.