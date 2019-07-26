Met Office weather warnings as heavy rain set to blast Scotland

A weather warning for the weekend has been extended showing that swathes of Scotland will be hit by heavy rain and potential flooding following an erratic week which has seen high temperatures and thunderstorms.

The Met Office 'yellow' warning now applies to Glasgow, Strathclyde, Perthshire, Stirling, East and West Lothian, the Borders, and parts of the Highlands.

The extended warning. Picture: Met Office.

An extension of the time frame as well as the area was posted by the Met Office, meaning the warning is now in place from 9am on Saturday until 3pm on Sunday.

The warning, which also affects all but the south-west of England, says: "An area of rain is expected to move slowly and erratically northwestwards across parts of the UK on Saturday and Sunday, and while some places within the warning area may see very little others could see several hours of heavy rain.

"Accumulations of 40-60mm are possible, with perhaps as much as 80-100mm in places, especially over high ground."

The warning means there could be delays on roads and disruption to public transport services.

'There is a small chance of flooding damage to homes and businesses,' according to the Met Office.