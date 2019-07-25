Photo gallery: Spot yourself at Portobello Beach as Edinburgh records hottest day ever

Locals flocked to the Capital's famous seafront in their droves to lap up as much of the July sunshine as they could handle. And those who made the trip were rewarded with Mediterranean temperatures, with the Met Office confirming that the mercury had risen to 31.6C. The announcement means it was Edinburgh's hottest day since records began, beating the previous record set in 1975 by 0.2C. Can you spot yourselves in our gallery?

Pals Magda Grzesczak and Kinga Wojcik enjoy a selfie together on the hottest day ever in Edinburgh.

Locals flocked to Portobello Beach as Edinburgh experienced its hottest day since records began.

STV's meteorologist Sean Batty announced the news on Twitter and said: 'It's official. Edinburgh is currently experiencing its warmest day on record'

The Capital hit a high of 31.6 degrees, breaking the previous all-time high set back more than 40 years ago in 1975.

