Risk of hail as big as 'ping-pong balls' and tornadoes if thunderstorms hit Edinburgh

Weather forecasters are warning of large hail, strong winds, and heavy downpours as part of thunderstorms which could hit the capital tonight.

Experts from www.netweather.tv have also warned of frequent cloud-to-ground lightning and potential tornadoes if thunderstorms hit the area hard.

Lightning over Arthurs Seat, captured by Kevin Klein on Calton Hill (Photo: Kevin Klein)

Forecasters from www.netweather.tv said the thunderstorms pose "a risk of large hail (up to ping-pong ball size), damaging wind gusts, extreme rainfall leading to flash-flooding and frequent cloud-to-ground lightning."

They added that if the storms develop further, they could "allow a tornado or two to develop".

The Met Office have put in place a yellow warning for thunderstorms across the east coast of the UK, covering an area from Dover to Wick.

They warn of "spray and sudden flooding" which could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.

Travel disruption could also occur if flooding or lightning strikes hit infrastructure.

The Met Office added: "There is a chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost.

"There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, or damaged by lightning strikes, hail or sudden gusts of wind."