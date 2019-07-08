Scotland’s weather: Severe warning issued for thunderstorms

Have your say

Thunderstorms and heavy showers could batter much of Scotland later this week, the Met Office has said.

Forecasters have issued a yellow severe weather warning as torrential rain is likely to develop during Thursday afternoon across parts of Scotland, Northern Ireland and northern England.

As much as 40-50mm of rain could fall in two hours, with a risk of localised flooding as a result.

Commuters have been advised the expected downfall could lead to delays at rush hour on the busiest trunk roads, while some rail services could be impacted.

Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and road closures in some places.

The Met Office added there was ‘a slight chance’ that power failure could occur.