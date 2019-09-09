Scotland weather: Ex-hurricane Dorian and Tropical Storm Gabrielle set to bring heavy rain this week

Scotland is set to be hit by heavy rain and strong winds this week (beginning Mon 9 Sep), as the aftermath of ex-hurricane Dorian and Tropical Storm Gabrielle brings bad weather.

Heavy rain and strong winds

Scotland is set to be hit by heavy rain and strong winds this week (beginning Mon 9 Sep), as the aftermath of hurricane Dorian and Tropical Storm Gabrielle brings bad weather

The heaviest rain looks set to hit parts of Scotland, especially western Scotland, late in the day on Tuesday and continue through Wednesday.

AccuWeather Meteorologist Tyler Roys said, “Dorian has the potential to bring bouts of heavy rain by midweek.”

Ex-hurricane Dorian is expected to pass north of the UK on Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday, bringing windy conditions and heavy rain.

Wind gusts could potentially reach 40 mph (64 km/h).

"Parts of Scotland could experience localized power outages and tree damage," adds Mr Roys.

Tropical Storm Gabrielle is set to cause wet weather on Thursday, with the Met Office explaining that "A band of rain and strong winds arriving in the west later on Tuesday is the remnants of ex-Hurricane Dorian, meanwhile another spell of wet weather on Thursday will be the remnants of Tropical Storm Gabrielle."

The Met Office forecast for Scotland on Tuesday (10 September) explains that any low cloud will clear during the morning to leave a bright day with some sunny spells.

“However, strengthening southerly winds and outbreaks of heavy rain in the evening,” adds the Met Office.

“Overnight rain, then bright and breezy with the odd shower on Wednesday. Rain on Thursday, turning drier and brighter later.”

Bonnie Diamond from the Met Office explains that for the UK in general there is “an unsettled week ahead with spells of wet and windy weather, but also drier and brighter weather at times too – on Thursday temperatures could reach low 20s Celsius in the south east where it’ll be dry with sunny spells.”

Looking further ahead

Looking further ahead, the Met Office UK outlook for Monday 23 September to Monday 7 October explains that “confidence remains low during this period. However, the most likely situation is unsettled with occasional spells of wet and windy weather, between drier and brighter interludes.

“Temperatures will most likely remain near to, or a little below average, with the coldest conditions across the north.

“This means there will be some chillier days on the cards, and occasional frosts at night under clear skies.”