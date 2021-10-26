The warning will come into place at midnight tonight and will last until 6am on Thursday.

It covers areas in South West Scotland, including Lothian Borders and Strathclyde.

The Met Office state on their website that “heavy rain may lead to some local flooding and disruption on Wednesday and perhaps into Thursday”.

Perth, Stirling, Argyll and Bute, and places in West Lothian may also get heavy rain over the next few days.

