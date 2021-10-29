Several warnings for heavy rain and flooding are set to remain in place until Monday with further disruption predicted by forecasters.

The Met Office has several yellow weather warnings in place across the central belt over the weekend with Glasgow, the Lothians and the Scottish Borders impacted until 3pm on Friday.

A second warning has been issued from midnight until midday on Saturday, covering Glasgow and the Scottish Borders, and a third warning is due to come into force in the Borders at 3am on Sunday, and will lift at 6am on Monday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The forecaster has predicted that on Friday heavy rain may cause more flooding, with Saturday morning seeing heavy and disruptive rain spreading across southwest and central Scotland.

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) has predicted that the country has seen the peak of the extreme conditions but has warned that heavy, continuous rainfall could be dangerous in already saturated areas.

Mark Franklin, Flood Duty Manager for SEPA, said: “Yesterday saw extremely high levels of rainfall, with SEPA’s Brydekirk gauging station on the Annan recording its biggest event in an approximately 50-year record.

Scotland weather: More disruption likely as warnings of floods and extreme weather continue into next week.

"There could be continued localised flooding to low-lying land and roads, disruption to travel and flooding in parts of communities, and we are continuing to monitor the situation closely with partners.

“Regional Flood Alerts are in place, and Local Flood Warnings will continue to be issued where necessary.

"People living and working in affected areas are advised to plan their essential journeys and consider the steps they need to take now to be prepared.”

He added that with further rain forecast over the weekend, SEPA is working around the clock in collaboration with the Met Office and other partners monitoring rainfall and river levels.

Thursday’s extreme conditions saw Police Scotland and the Scottish Borders Council declare a major incident in Hawick.

Around 500 properties were evacuated along the River Teviot after it burst its banks.

Elsewhere in the region, four people had to be rescued by police from a property in Whitesands, Dumfries, which was impacted by the flooding.

A message from the Editor:Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.