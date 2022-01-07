Some early risers even got to see the snowflakes falling from the sky.
Here are 10 pictures of wintry landscapes, captured by residents across Scotland.
1. A very snowy street
One early riser captured the heavy snowfall on a nearly empty Argyle Street - which is usually one of Glasgow's busiest.
Photo: @gerryduk on Twitter
2. No snow days for some
Children trudged through the snow on their way to school in Broomhill, Glasgow.
Photo: Staff
3. A light dusting
Residents of Baberton Mains, Edinburgh, woke up to see a light dusting of snow on the roads.
Photo: Staff
4. A very festive-looking house
Christmas may be over - but it certainly doesn't look like it! This house in East Renfrewshire looks very festive in the snow.
Photo: Staff