It comes as the agency also announced a yellow – less severe – warning for snow and ice across the Highlands on Friday, with “significant accumulations” on higher ground. A previously-announced yellow warning for rain that covers central and southern Scotland has also been extended.

A flood alert has also been issued for the Borders for Friday by the Scottish Environment Protection Agency.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The amber warning for rain will be in force from 3am to noon on Friday, covering much of Dumfries and Galloway and the Borders from Wigtown to near Jedburgh, including Dumfries.

Three Met Office severe weather warnings have been issued for Friday. Picture: Met Office

A Met Office spokesperson said: “Rain will become heavy and persistent overnight into Friday morning. Accumulations of 40-50mm are expected quite widely with 60-70mm possible in a few upland locations.

"Following recent wet weather, river and surface water flooding is likely. The rain will clear to the east by the end of the morning.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The yellow warning for snow and ice across the Highlands, Lewis and Harris will be in force from midnight to 9pm on Friday.

The Met Office said: “Outbreaks of rain will readily turn to snow as it encounters cold air over Scotland. Snowfall will be temporary at low levels but will be more persistent over high ground where some significant accumulations will occur.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“5-10cm is expected to accumulate widely above 200m, with as much as 20cm possible above 400m. Ice will be an additional hazard where snow compacts or refreezes.

"To the south east of Inverness to Fort William, the snow will slowly turn to rain from the south during Friday morning.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, the agency said its separate yellow warning for central and southern Scotland had been expanded to include Dundee and Angus and more of the Scottish Borders, with the likelihood of medium impacts being increased.