Scotland’s weather: Amber warning for heavy rain and flooding issued
An amber warning of heavy rain on Friday that will cause flooding has been issued for south west Scotland by the Met Office.
It comes as the agency also announced a yellow – less severe – warning for snow and ice across the Highlands on Friday, with “significant accumulations” on higher ground. A previously-announced yellow warning for rain that covers central and southern Scotland has also been extended.
A flood alert has also been issued for the Borders for Friday by the Scottish Environment Protection Agency.
The amber warning for rain will be in force from 3am to noon on Friday, covering much of Dumfries and Galloway and the Borders from Wigtown to near Jedburgh, including Dumfries.
A Met Office spokesperson said: “Rain will become heavy and persistent overnight into Friday morning. Accumulations of 40-50mm are expected quite widely with 60-70mm possible in a few upland locations.
"Following recent wet weather, river and surface water flooding is likely. The rain will clear to the east by the end of the morning.”
The yellow warning for snow and ice across the Highlands, Lewis and Harris will be in force from midnight to 9pm on Friday.
The Met Office said: “Outbreaks of rain will readily turn to snow as it encounters cold air over Scotland. Snowfall will be temporary at low levels but will be more persistent over high ground where some significant accumulations will occur.
“5-10cm is expected to accumulate widely above 200m, with as much as 20cm possible above 400m. Ice will be an additional hazard where snow compacts or refreezes.
"To the south east of Inverness to Fort William, the snow will slowly turn to rain from the south during Friday morning.”
Meanwhile, the agency said its separate yellow warning for central and southern Scotland had been expanded to include Dundee and Angus and more of the Scottish Borders, with the likelihood of medium impacts being increased.
The start time has also been brought forward from 3am on Friday to midnight, with the alert now due to end earlier, at 2pm rather than 6pm.