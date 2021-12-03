Betting group William Hill has put 3-1 odds on Edinburgh having a white Christmas – well, the airport anyway.

The Capital is joint top in the UK with Glasgow – airport, naturally – with third place going to Newcastle.

Fourth place is Leeds with fifth place going to Liverpool.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Edinburgh weather: Capital has the best odds in the UK to have a white Christmas this year along with Glasgow

At the bottom of the list is Bristol with 7-1 odds on snow at some point through out the big day itself.

William Hill uses Exacta Weather to predict whether the weather will be icy and cold over the festive period.

It has been six years since the UK enjoyed snow on the ground on Christmas Day.

Not since 2015 when it was observed at a tenth of weather stations.

William Hill spokesperson Rupert Adams said: “We continue to monitor this market very closely indeed, having seen a huge spike in interest in light of recent snow on the ground. It never ceases to amaze us how popular this particular festive flutter has become, and we appear to have a nation of Carol Kirkwood’s on our hands.

“Forecasting snow this far in advance is virtually impossible, but with arctic winds expected to spill into the UK right up until the big day, the chances of wintry showers, as things stand, occurring during the 24-hour period of December 25, are as strong as they have been for some time.”

The country is still recovering from Storm Arwen which saw extreme damage in some areas of Scotland and many left without power.

A message from the Editor:Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.