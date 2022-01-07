The Met Office has issued a yellow warning of snow and ice for much of Scotland, warning that frequent sleet, hail and snow showers may lead to some disruption to travel.

The Met Office warning is in force until midday on Friday and covers central Scotland, Tayside and Fife, south-west Scotland, Lothian and Borders, Strathclyde, Grampian and the Highlands.

It warns of a risk of icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths, and says snow showers are likely.

The latest forecast for Scotland

The warning states: “Winds will be gusty around heavier showers and there is also a risk of lightning strikes from isolated thunderstorms in some coastal districts.”

A number of rail services were impacted by the winter weather, with gritters out in force to treat roads as the winter weather continued.