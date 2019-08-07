Slow motion video shows the breathtaking moment lightning strikes during freak Scottish storm

Have your say

A dramatic slow motion video shows the moment lightning strikes Edinburgh during a freak thunderstorm this afternoon.

The lightning bolt over the west of the city was captured from The Scotsman offices at Orchard Brae House.

Edinburgh has been hit by thunder and lightning this afternoon.

It appeared during a freak heavy downpour - which also brought hail - on the second day of weather warnings in the Scottish capital.

The Met Office has issued a yellow "be aware" warning for thunderstorms and heavy rain in Edinburgh and the Lothians, in place until 10pm on Wednesday.

Met Office forecasters says there is a chance of power cuts, difficult driving conditions and flooding of homes and businesses.