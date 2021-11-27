Police Scotland has asked people to ensure they are calling the right agency as they continue to deal with Storm Arwen.

Storm Arwen hit the east coast of Scotland on Friday afternoon and has caused extreme damage and travel disruption.

Weather warnings remain in place over the weekend, with ice expected across most of the country.

Police Scotland has asked that people ensure they contact the right agencies as they are experiencing a high demand of calls due to the ongoing extreme weather.

In a statement on social media, they explained: “Police Scotland is currently experiencing a high demand of calls on our 101 and 999 numbers following Storm Arwen.

“If your call does not require police attendance then please contact the most relevant agency such as your local authority or energy network provider.

"If your call requires police attendance then please call 101 for non-emergency situations or 999 in an emergency.”

