A yellow warning for snow and wind comes into force at 11am and is due to lift at 11.59pm on Tuesday, covering most of mainland Scotland.

Ice was expected overnight last night ahead of Storm Barra’s arrival, with the Met Office issuing a yellow warning as drivers faced potentially hazardous conditions in western Scotland and north-west England.

The ice warning was in place until 9am today.

At around 6am, BEAR Truck Roads reported temperatures on roads across Scotland ranging from -0.6C to -3.5C.

Traffic Scotland has urged anyone travelling today to do so with extra care as the combination of ice, wind, rain and snow creates dangerous conditions.

Several train services are facing disruption as a result of the extreme weather, with ScotRail reporting that all services between Stranraer and Girvan have been cancelled.

Passengers have been told to take Stagecoach buses between Stranraer, Girvan, Maybole and Ayr.

Deputy Chief Meteorologist at the Met Office, Brent Walker, said: “A band of rain will turn to snow across northern England and Scotland through Tuesday. Two to five cm of snow is expected to accumulate quite widely across the warning area, but locally this could reach ten cm, particularly in parts of the Southern Uplands and Highlands.”

He added: “Strong south-easterly winds will also lead to snow drifting in places, particularly over the highest routes, adding to poor visibilities.”

Meteorologist Aidan McGivern said Storm Barra’s wind gusts and impacts “will be a notch down compared to Arwen”, which led to widespread power cuts on November 26 – some of which have not yet been restored.

There are concerns that gale-force winds on Tuesday could make it more difficult for engineers to reconnect homes, though spokesman Stephen Dixon said winds would “gradually weaken” as they move east and should have petered out by Thursday.

Labour has accused the Government of treating people in Scotland and the north of England as “second-class citizens”.

Residents in the affected areas told PA they were losing hope and feeling “fed up and angry” as they faced an eleventh night without electricity.

