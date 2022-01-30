Storm Corrie: An hour by hour forecast for Edinburgh as Capital braced for 50mph gusts
Edinburgh is braced for further extreme weather today a mere 24 hours after Storm Malik.
Storm Corrie is set to hit the Capital and much of Scotland this afternoon with a yellow weather warning in place for Edinburgh and an amber weather warning issued elsewhere in the country.
As a result of the extreme weather, ScotRail has announced on Sunday that all of their services will stop from 6pm on January 30, with a 40mph speed limit being imposed in anticipation of high winds.
While conditions in the Capital are currently calm, wind gusts will increase from around 11am.
Here is an hour by hour look at Storm Corrie and when it will hit Edinburgh.
11:00 - The temperature is around 5 degrees with gusts of around 15mph
12:00 - Gusts increase to just 1mph
13:000 - As Storm Corrie nears gusts of around 20mph are expected
14:00 - The calm before the storm? Gusts of 17mph are expected
MET OFFICE WEATHER WARNING BEGINS
15:00 - Met Office yellow warning in place as gusts rise up to 22mph with cloud cover growing
16:00 - A chance of rain and increasing wind speeds in the Capital as Storm Corrie arrives bringing gusts of 29mph
17:00- 19:00 - Heavy rain and a South Westerly wind hits Edinburgh with gusts expected between 34 to 45mph
20:00 - 22:00 - The height of wind speeds in Edinburgh with gusts of over 50mph expected
23:00-02:00 - Wind speeds will remain consistently over 25mph however the conditions will likely be dry. Extreme gusts are also expected of around 45mph.
03:00 - 04:00 - The winds will calm slightly varying between 38-33mph from 3am until 4am.
05:00-08:00 - The conditions will be bright and sunny with good visibility, however high winds of up to 28mph will remain
08:00- 12:00 - Winds of around 20mph will be expected across Edinburgh and the Lothians with the Met Office weather warning ending at 12pm.
MET OFFICE WEATHER WARNING ENDS
There will be high winds of around 20mph for the rest fo the day into the evening, with winds once again picking up again from 10pm.