Storm Corrie is expected to land in Scotland this afternoon with gusts of over 80mph forecasted in places of Scotland.

Inland gusts could reach 60-70mph, the highest winds are expected over the northern half of Scotland, north of the Central Belt.

In a social media post confirming restrictions ScotRail tweeted: “Due to very strong winds from Storm Corrie, all ScotRail services will be withdrawn by 1800 this evening.

“If you have to travel today, please check the app before heading out and keep an eye on it throughout your full journey.

“A 40mph speed restriction will also be imposed nationwide by Network Rail.

“For the latest and most up to date information, visit http://JourneyCheck.com/ScotRail.

ScotRail have confirmed they will be stopping services from 6pm

"Remember, you will not be able to travel on ScotRail services after 18:00 tonight.”

Network Rail Scotland also tweeted: Heavy rain will sweep in from the west today and extremely high winds follow on nationwide from 18:00 until midnight. To protect passengers and railway staff, domestic ScotRail services will wind down earlier on Sunday evening.

“We know the effect this will have on your journey, but safety is the overriding priority. Taking into account the extreme wind speeds predicted and the impact Storm Malik has had on Scotland’s Railway, we’re confident this is the correct decision

“All parts of the railway are working together. Any other trains operating between 18:00 and midnight will be limited to a maximum of 40mph and operators are looking at how that’ll affect journey times. Please check http://nationalrail.co.uk or with your operator directly

“Once Storm Corrie has passed, we’ll inspect routes to ensure they’re safe before restarting services on Monday morning. In some areas such as the Fort William – Mallaig and Ayr – Stranraer routes, we’ll need to inspect those during daylight hours.

Storm Corrie follows a separate area of low pressure, named Storm Malik by the Danish Meteorological Institute, that is bringing strong winds across the northern half of the UK through Saturday. Warnings are also in force for this storm.