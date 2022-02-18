Storm Eunice: Man killed as winds reach 122mph - with another storm following on Sunday

Snow closed several major roads in Scotland while dozens of schools were shut as a precaution in the north east and a weather warning remains in force until 6pm.

Ten coastal flood warnings were issued for Dumfries and Galloway and Ayr-Troon by the Scottish Environment Protection Agency.

A further severe weather warning has been issued by the Met Office for Sunday, which if named as a storm would be the third in five days after Storm Dudley on Wednesday.

Storm Eunice affected southern England worst, with a rare double red warning – the highest level – for parts of the south west and south Wales, and London and the south east.

Described as one of the worst storms to hit the UK in a generation, Eunice’s gusts were provisionally recorded as reaching 122mph at the Needles on the west coast of the Isle of Wight on the south coast.

If verified, it would be the highest recorded wind speed in England.

The death of a man in County Wexford in the south east of Ireland was confirmed by police, while a member of the public was in hospital with serious injuries after being struck by falling debris from a roof in Henley-on-Thames in Oxfordshire.

London Ambulance Service said two people were taken to hospital after being struck by falling debris and a tree in separate incidents in Waterloo and Streatham in south London, an hour apart.

Buildings damaged by the winds included the O2 Arena in London.

Western Power Distribution said that, as of 1pm, more than 140,000 homes were without power, the vast majority of which were in the south west of England.

Wind speeds forced both the M4 Prince of Wales Bridge and M48 Severn Bridge into Wales to close to traffic for what is believed to be the first time in history, while the Humber Bridge linking Yorkshire and Lincolnshire closed from 1.30pm.