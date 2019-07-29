Thunder and lightning storms set to hit Edinburgh this week

Torrential rain is expected to blast Edinburgh and the Lothians later this week, forecasters have warned.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms across the east coast on Wednesday with the risk of floods, lightning strikes, hail and strong winds.

Forecasters predicted delays on the road network and train cancellations ahead of the expected deluge.

The Met Office said: "In a few places these thunderstorms could produce 30 mm of rainfall in an hour and 40 to 50 mm in a few hours. Some parts of the warning area will miss the heaviest rainfall."

July has proved to be an erratic month for the Capital's weather, the new thunder warnings come just days after Edinburgh recorded its hottest day on record on Thursday 25 July.

Thunder and lightning in Edinburgh last week. Picture: SWNS

Last week residents also watched as breathtaking lightning storms lit up the skies above the city.