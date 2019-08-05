Two day yellow thunderstorm warning hits Edinburgh as expert forecasters warn of hail

Edinburgh could be set for two days of thunderstorms and hail showers, according to expert weather forecasters.

Forecasters at the Met Office have issued a yellow weather warning for the Capital and most of Scotland for Tuesday and Wednesday this week.

The warnings are in place between 11am and 10pm tomorrow (Tuesday) and the same times again on Wednesday.

The Met Office do say the thunderstorms may miss some parts of Scotland, but have issued the yellow warnings for the whole of the country.

Of Tuesday's warning, A Met Office spokesperson said: "Thunderstorms are expected to develop across much of Scotland from late Tuesday morning and through the afternoon, then slowly die out during Tuesday evening.

"Though some areas will miss these thundery showers, others could see 20mm within an hour and 30-40mm within 3 hours, as well as lightning and some hail.

"The greatest risk of impacts could well be across the north."

Speaking about Wednesday's warning, they added: "Thunderstorms are expected to develop across much of Scotland by late Wednesday morning and through the afternoon, then slowly die out during the evening.

"Though some areas will miss these thundery showers, others could see 20mm within an hour and 30-40mm within 3 hours, as well as lightning and some hail."

What to expect:

- Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures

- Power cuts might occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost

- Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services

- Flooding of homes and businesses could happen quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds