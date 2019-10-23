UK yellow weather warning: this is when heavy rain will hit
The UK is set to see heavy rain this week, and Met Office weather warnings are currently in place.
Two yellow weather warnings are in place from 12pm on Friday (25 October) until 23.59pm on Saturday (26 October).
The Met Office said, “Heavy rain beginning on Friday is expected to continue into Saturday which may bring transport disruption and flooding.
“Rain is expected to arrive across parts of the UK during Friday and become heavy and persistent, this is especially true for high ground exposed to the strong southwesterly wind.”
The two weather warnings cover East Midlands, North East England, North West England, South West Scotland, the Lothians and the Borders, Wales, and Yorkshire and the Humber.
What to expect from these weather warnings
- There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings
- There is a small chance of fast flowing or deep floodwater causing danger to life
- Where flooding occurs, there is a slight chance of delays or cancellations to train and bus services
- Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures
- There is a small chance that some communities become cut off by flooded roads
- There is a slight chance of power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses
Looking further ahead
Looking further ahead, the Met Office forecast for Sunday 27 October to Tuesday 5 November said, “After a wet start to the weekend, Sunday will be drier and cooler with sunny spells for most of the UK.
“Scattered showers will continue in the north with some turning heavy at times. Into next week, it is likely we will see some dry spells with plenty of sunshine across all areas. It may also be windy, with severe gales possible in places.”