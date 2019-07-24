Watch as dramatic thunder and lightning storm hits Edinburgh

Scotland was hit by violent thunderstorms in the early hours of this morning with many Scots jumping out of bed to witness the breathtaking display.

This footage from videographer Tony McGuire shows a timelapse of a lightning storm in Edinburgh's Pilton area.

Mr McGuire said: "Some of the flashes were so bright they woke me up around 4am. The clouds rolled in quickly, but the lightning forks I did see stretched right across the sky”

Large swathes of Scotland have experienced storms and lightning strikes as the country braces for what could be its hottest day ever later this week.

Thunderstorms moved into southern and western areas late on Tuesday evening, with the Met Office issuing a yellow severe weather warning for most of England, Wales and Scotland until 9am on Wednesday.

Lightning strikes have been reported across the UK. Picture: PA

The Met Office said there is a 40% chance the UK temperature record of 38.5C (101.3F), which was recorded in Faversham, Kent, in August 2003, will be exceeded.

Northern Ireland and western Scotland will be the coolest areas on Thursday, with temperatures in the low 20s.

STV's meteorologist Sean Batty said 1,500 lightning strikes had been recorded since midnight north of the border.



In a tweet, Mr Batty said: "We've had about 1,500 lightning strikes in Scotland since midnight.

"This map shows how they developed widely across England & Wales and then swept up the eastern side of Scotland and are now affecting the far north.

"Did you get woken up by one?"