Watch: Dramatic scenes as rain bursts through roof at Edinburgh Asda store

Anyone dashing into this supermarket to escape Saturday's deluge would've found themselves between a rock and a hard place.



Shoppers were left speechless at around 7pm on Saturday as rain water came gushing through the roof at the Asda Leith superstore in Sandpiper Place, Edinburgh.

Footage posted online showed customers looking on as the deluge streamed down from the store's roof and strip lighting and on to the shop floor.

In the video, which has already been shared hundreds of times , one customer can be seen making his way down a flooded aisle as an Asda staff member shouts on, waving him back.

Another video shows the extent of the leak, with water pouring in through vast sections of the store's metal roof.

Thunderstorms and torrential rain were reported across much of the Lothians on Saturday evening, resulting in significant road and rail disruption.

A leak appeared at the Asda Leith superstore on Saturday. Picture: Connor Moore/TSPL

The Met Office had issued a yellow weather warning for heavy rain and thunderstorms in advance of the downpour.

In an official statement, Asda confirmed that shoppers were temporarily prevented from entering the store while the roof was repaired.

A spokesperson said: “Due to the heavy rain fall over the weekend there was a leak at our Leith store.

"Thanks to the quick response and hard work from our colleagues the store is back running as normal, but we would like to apologies to any customers for the inconvenience caused.”