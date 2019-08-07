Watch the moment cyclist braves flooded roundabout near Edinburgh Airport

A video has emerged showing a number of cars stuck in deep floodwater at a busy roundabout near Edinburgh Airport this evening.

But the footage also shows a cyclist braving the deluge and struggling his way through it as motorists sit stranded in their vehicles.

Firefighters help motorists stuck in the floodwater.

Edinburgh Airport tweeted to say they have had fire teams on site looking to clear and pump water off the roads in the area.

Pictures sent to the Evening News also show fire teams helping people move their cars out of the floodwater, which is badly affecting the roundabout after the first turn-off from the A8 from the Edinburgh side.

Kris Lukis, who filmed the scene at about 6:30pm this evening, said there were five cars stranded in the floodwater but the cyclist was "wheels deep" and showed some "true Scottish spirit" to get through the water.

A cyclist manages to get through the chaos as several cars are stranded in floodwater. Pic: Taken from video filmed by Kris Lukis.

Kris, who works at an airport hotel and was on his way home, said the Airlink and Skylink buses were letting passengers out before the roundabout and that they had to cross the dual carriageway to get to the airport.

Edinburgh Airport's latest tweet says that Eastfield Road has now re-opened following the chaos, and that police are directing traffic in the area.

The scene at Edinburgh Airport. Pic: Kris Lukis.