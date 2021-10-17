The Met Office warns of heavy rain up until around 11 am on Sunday, but that should be the last of it for the day with the exception of a light drizzle around 4 pm.

At midday, fog will set in creating poor visibility in Edinburgh and this will last for roughly two hours, so drivers are warned to take care on the roads.

There will be maximum high temperatures of 16C, though it will be on average around 11C throughout the day, so maybe bring a warm coat out with you.

Scotsman reader Agnes Renusz took this atmospheric picture of Edinburgh shrouded in mist from Holyrood Park

A statement from the Met Office confirms that tonight: “Cloudy and misty in most areas with still the odd patch of drizzle.

"It will be mild overnight with freshening southeasterly winds. Minimum temperature 11 °C.”

Monday will be similar temperatures with rain in the early afternoon.

