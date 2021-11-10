The Scottish capital is a betting favourite for festive flurries, with gambling company William Hill offering 10-3 odds on the chance of snow on the day. Edinburgh toppled previous front-runner Birmingham as the UK’s most likely destination to be on the receiving end of snow on Christmas.

While it is too far away from the big day to say for sure, according to Accuweather.com, there is a good chance that large parts of the UK could be treated to a light dusting on December 25.

However, Edinburgh could see some more snowfall before the big day – it could come as soon as next week.

Last December, Edinburgh was hit with snow showers a few days after Christmas, allowing the locals to take to the hills with sledges. Children and families went to Holyrood Park and the Braids to build snow men and have fun in the snow.

The remnants of Tropical Storm Wanda may cause snowfall across large parts of Scotland early next week.

Starting on Saturday night, wintry showers are expected to sweep in from the west coast, with as much as 2.5cm of snow falling per day.

Temperatures across the UK are due to plummet in the coming week, and there is an increased chance of cold spells during the early part of this winter, which could mean that a White Christmas is more likely than usual

However, the Met Office says they can only accurately forecast if snow is likely on Christmas Day from up to five days beforehand, and no-one will know for certain until the day itself.

