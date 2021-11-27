The Met Office has issued a yellow warning of ice across Scotland starting from 5pm on Saturday and lasting until 11am on Sunday morning following Storm Arwen.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning of ice across Scotland starting from 5pm on Saturday and lasting until 11am on Sunday morning.

It comes following a rare red warning of wind issued across the east coast of Scotland yesterday caused by Storm Arwen.

The damage of the storm created major disruption to travel which is still continuing through this weekend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new yellow warning means rain and sleet showers will continue Saturday evening and overnight into Sunday around northern and eastern Scotland and eastern England.

These will turn to snow at times to low levels but mainly over modest high ground with some small further accumulations.

Surfaces will remain wet from these showers with icy stretches likely to form readily Saturday evening.

There is also likely to be some icy stretches forming where snow is already lying over parts of the high ground of northern England and Scotland.

There is a chance of some more general snow falling over the far north and northwest of Scotland during Sunday morning and this may bring some local further small accumulations.

Areas affected include Central, Tayside and Fife, Grampian, Highlands and Eilean Siar, Orkney and Shetland, South west Scotland, Lothian Borders and Strathclyde.

Some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces are expected and there is likely to be some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths.

Some roads and railways may be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services.

You can view the full weather warning on The Met Office’s site here.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.