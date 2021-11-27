Yellow weather warning: Scotland affected by ice across the weekend following Storm Arwen winds
Following the high winds and damage brought by Storm Arwen, a yellow warning of ice will affect the whole of Scotland throughout the weekend.
The Met Office has issued a yellow warning of ice across Scotland starting from 5pm on Saturday and lasting until 11am on Sunday morning.
It comes following a rare red warning of wind issued across the east coast of Scotland yesterday caused by Storm Arwen.
The damage of the storm created major disruption to travel which is still continuing through this weekend.
The new yellow warning means rain and sleet showers will continue Saturday evening and overnight into Sunday around northern and eastern Scotland and eastern England.
These will turn to snow at times to low levels but mainly over modest high ground with some small further accumulations.
Surfaces will remain wet from these showers with icy stretches likely to form readily Saturday evening.
There is also likely to be some icy stretches forming where snow is already lying over parts of the high ground of northern England and Scotland.
There is a chance of some more general snow falling over the far north and northwest of Scotland during Sunday morning and this may bring some local further small accumulations.
Areas affected include Central, Tayside and Fife, Grampian, Highlands and Eilean Siar, Orkney and Shetland, South west Scotland, Lothian Borders and Strathclyde.
Some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces are expected and there is likely to be some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths.
Some roads and railways may be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services.