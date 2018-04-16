Wedding venue apologises for calling bride a ‘cow’

A wedding venue has been forced to apologise to a bride for accidentally calling her a ‘cow’.

Jade Sharp was planning her wedding and visited the Mulberry Tree in Kent to appraise the restaurant.

The one-star TripAdvisor review

However, on emailing the restaurant after her visit, the owner replied with a message insulting the bride-to-be. which had been intended for another colleague.

Sharp shared the email she received on Facebook, as well as taking to TripAdvisor to write a complaint.

She subsequently gave the venue a one-star review, saying she and her partner had arranged to visit the venue but they “were greeted by surprised faces as they were closed to the public. They had no idea we were going.”

Sharp continued: “The tour was done quite reluctantly with very little enthusiasm or passion or even a smile.

The Mulberry Tree's response to Sharp's review.

“We got shown round anyway and we asked a few questions most wasn’t able to be answered as she didn’t know.”

Sharp then sent an email expressing her disappointment with the experience, but in return received and email that opened “Well she’s a cow!”

It appears the email was intended for to be forwarded to a colleague, but instead was sent in reply.

Jade wrote: “I cannot express how hurt and upset I was reading the email. How rude and unprofessional the way in which she spoke about us.

“For a potential wedding booking the customer service we have received first hand is awful disgusting and disrespectful.”

Karen Walker, the manager of The Mulberry Tree, called Sharp, and apologised on the phone.

She also apologised on TripAdvisor. She said “I am absolutely mortified, horrified and completely embarrassed that you had sight of such an email. It is completely unprofessional and indefensible.”

She also defended her decision not to offer to make amends for the mistake, which Sharp had complained about as well, and said that she did not want to insult her “after such a catastrophic mistake on our part.”

“Once again I offer my sincerest apologies to you.”

This article originally featured on our sister website, inews.co.uk.