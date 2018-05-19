West End gets into gear for parade of vintage vehicles

Edinburgh’s West End will be in the spotlight when a host of classic vehicles take centre stage next month for a brand new event.

An amazing collection of more than 25 vehicles ranging from a 1953 R-Type Bentley to a 1981 DMC-12 DeLorean will grace the picturesque William Street on June 9.

Home to a diverse range of independent shops, pubs and eateries, the cobbled street will be specially pedestrianised for the day with visitors able to explore the cars and business offering at their leisure.

Sunil Varu, operations manager of Edinburgh’s West End BID group, which is organising the event said: “Edinburgh’s West End is an area of hidden delights with wonderful independent shopping and opportunities to eat and drink. This event is part of our programme of encouraging visitors and locals alike to see the area in a different light and explore this beautiful part of the city.”

Visitors will be able to take a closer look at the vehicles in all their glory free of charge as well as some very special live music including a performance by Brass Gumbo. The event will entertain crowds from 10am to 4pm with organisers hoping to pull in visitors attending the Rolling Stones later that day at BT Murrayfield.

Sunil added: “These types of events are incredibly popular with people being able to see a range of cars they wouldn’t usually find on the roads. The Bentley in particular is absolutely immaculate.

“We think the West End is Edinburgh’s best end. We have a range of retail and leisure businesses with many winning awards nationally or internationally. We have great independent businesses too so the event is really going to showcase the West End in a great light. It offers something different to the generally more focused Princes Street and George Street.

“We have been given the authority from the council and Police Scotland to pedestrianise William Street for the day and we’re very much looking forward to welcoming residents and visitors along and for the West End to experience increased footfall that day. We’re hoping for good weather and the music will add to the atmosphere. The cars and owners are mostly local with many coming from the West End, Edinburgh, Linlithgow and Fife.

“We hope to make this event a huge success and make it annual and make it bigger for more people to enjoy for years to come.”

More information on Edinburgh’s West End Classic Vehicle Event can be found at www.edinburgh-westend.co.uk/edinburghs-west-end-classic-vehicle-event

The West End is one of many classic car events planned in Edinburgh and the Lothians in the coming weeks. The Scottish All Rover Rally will take place at Hopetoun House on Sunday May 27. The Edinburgh & Lothians Mini Owners Club Classic Car Show is part of this year’s Haddington Festival Fun Day on June 2 at Neilson Park followed by the Scottish Railway Preservation Society’s vintage vehicle event at Bo’ness Station on Sunday June 17.