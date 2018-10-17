West Lothian crash leaves motorcyclist with serious injuries

Have your say

A MOTORCYCLIST is in a serious condition in hospital after his bike hit a tree this afternoon.

Emergency services were called to Harthill Road, Blackridge, at 2.30pm today.

Paramedics arrived on the scene first to find the biker with multiple injuries.

Police arrived soon after and cordoned off the area while traffic cops investigate.

The injured man is believed to be aged 31, from Edinburgh, and is thought to have suffered a broken hip and arm among other injuries in the crash.

A police spokeswoman said: “We were called at 2.30pm to reports of a motorbike had collided with a tree.

“One male biker, aged in his 30s, has been taken to hospital.”

Join our Facebook group Our Edinburgh to share images and news from and around the Capital