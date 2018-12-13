West Lothian mechanic turns car into Santa's sleigh for charity

A mechanic from West Lothian has transformed a car into Santa's sleigh to raise money for charity.

Yesterday evening a Twitter user spotted Santa on Lothian Road and couldn't believe her eyes.

Her post reads: ''There’s a guy who’s actual turned his car inty a light up sleigh n drivin about Edinburgh wi an elf am no jokin.''

He has since been dubbed "SantaLAD," with the post receiving more than 3,500 likes and over 685 re-tweets.

But there is a lot more to the story than meets the eye...

Who is SantaLad?

The sleigh belongs to The Garage in Whitburn and began in 2015 as a way say thanks to their customers, says owner Ian Robertson.

In three years this special sleigh - which is actually a converted Suzuki Vitara (with insurance and MOT) - has exploded in popularity.

Last night the sleigh had been returning from an ''ad-hoc'' visit to the Sick Kids hospital in Edinburgh - one of the many stops on this year's visit list.

It is understood the sleigh did 850 miles last year and is pitching 300 this year.

How to help

It's all made possible with a 14-strong team of volunteers who work at the garage and give up their time to spread Christmas cheer.

They do it for a good cause, cheering up people wherever they can, and ask anyone who can to make a donation to Disability West Lothian via this page.

Ian is also asking businesses to help fit the bill of next year's sleigh - which cost around £1,000 to build - by supplying ''wood, paint, decorations and lights'' and valuable funds.

He said that if more people get behind this, they could build more of these sleighs and we could go to all the hospitals and care homes in the area.