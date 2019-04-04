West Lothian shopkeeper robbed for four bottles of Buckfast

A GANG of teens has been arrested and accused of attempting to carry out a bungled Buckfast heist at a Broxburn off-licence.

The 65-year-old owner of the premises in Wilson Terrace was assaulted and four bottles of the tonic wine stolen yesterday afternoon.

Detectives from Livingston CID, acting on tip-offs from the public, reported three 16-year-old males and a 17-year-old male to the Procurator Fiscal

The 16-year-olds were due to appear at Livingston Sheriff Court today.

Detective Inspector Susan Balfour from Livingston CID said: “Tackling violent crime remains one of our top priorities in West Lothian and with the vital support of the public, we were able to swiftly detect this crime.

“I’d personally like to thank everyone who came forward with information to assist this inquiry.”

