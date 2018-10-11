What can we expect when Storm Callum hits Edinburgh?

Storm Callum is set to hit various parts of the UK with wet and windy weather conditions, including Edinburgh, but what can we expect when the storm arrives?

The third storm of the 18/19 season is set to bring heavy downpours and strong gales to the country, with yellow weather warnings currently in place in some areas.

This intense area of low-pressure, will pass to the west of Ireland, northern England and Scotland during Friday.

Today is set to see rainy showers in intervals throughout the day, becoming heavier at around 7pm.

However, it is Friday (October 12) which will see the full force of Storm Callum.

Edinburgh will see a very windy start to the day, but winds will slowly ease as the day progresses.

There is a wind warning in place from 3am to midnight on Friday, which covers Northern Ireland and parts of Western Scotland and warns of gusts of 50 to 60 mph in some places, with the potential for gusts of 70 mph around exposed coasts and hills.

Chief Meteorologist Frank Saunders, said; “Strong winds at this time of year can increase the rate of leaf fall which can potentially block drains or culverts and, with the heavy rainfall expected over Friday and Saturday, could well heighten the potential for flooding.

There is also a risk that the high winds associated with Storm Callum, combined with high tides, may lead to some coastal impacts due to large waves.”

The strongest winds are expected across eastern areas of Northern Ireland during the early hours of Friday morning followed by Scotland from mid-morning onward.

Rain will then hit Edinburgh on Friday afternoon, becoming increasingly heavier into the evening.

Edinburgh will then see heavy rain continuously throughout the day on Saturday, only easing towards late evening.