What's on at Edinburgh Science Festival and where to get tickets

Have your say

Next month is the time for all the family to learn something new in Edinburgh as the Science Festival returns to the city for another year.

This year the theme is set to be Frontiers, with festival organisers taking inspiration from the 50th anniversary of the moon landing.

Interactive learning is key to the Science Festival

Events will take place between 5 and 21 April.

What’s on?

A statement on the festival website says that the focus of the event will be “exploring the boundaries of knowledge and the spirit of adventure and enquiry that drives science, technology, engineering and maths.”

Specific areas of focus will be Healthcare Frontiers, Engineering Frontiers, Digital Frontiers, Environmental Frontiers and Planetary Frontiers.

Visitors learn about blood at the Edinburgh Science Festival last year

Major scientists in these fields will be in attendance, sharing their cutting edge ideas and offering an insight into the future of science.

Visitors will be able to get involved with art exhibitions, lectures and interactive events for all the family.

You will be able to learn about robots, plants and botany and underwater animals. Science and creativity is a big theme, with explorations of lenses and light drawing also on offer.

Where will the festival be held?

Venues for the talks and demonstrations will include Summerhall, the Botanic Gardens, Dynamic Earth and City Art Centre.

The full programme is now available online. You can also book onto specific events using the Edinburgh Science Festival website.