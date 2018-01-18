When life is too short to clear away clutter, Life Story in Edinburgh has the answer

Living life to the full can too often lead to a life full of clutter – with precious little time to clear it away.

In a world of stress and excess, Edinburgh is seeing a growing movement towards minimalism as we strive for order and inner peace.

Our search for simple, sustainable style – rather than stuff for the sake of stuff – is supporting the emergence of shops like Life Story, specialising in Scandi-inspired creative homeware.

Owner Susan Doherty, who opened the East End store three years ago, believes the purity of “pared down Nordic design” is really beginning to resonate with Capital residents.

“Because everything today is so busy and excessive, I think people feel they need to simplify and minimise in order to achieve calm. There is a certain joy in buying a few things that are well made and knowing they are going to last,” she says. “I have always been really interested in design, in particular product design and the idea that everything we buy should be beautiful, while at the same perfectly functional.”

In Life Story, Susan has achieved her aim of opening and running her own concept store. “Life Story is a hybrid store where you can do more than one thing. You can come in for a coffee and look at a magazine or come in on a mission and do all your Christmas shopping. It’s that kind of mix,” she adds. “I had seen shops like that in Melbourne, Copenhagen and other European cities, but Edinburgh is only now starting to catch up.”

The range of furniture, jewellery, accessories, lighting and lifestyle products includes Nordic and homegrown brands. Small gifts are available from £5 upwards, while a side table, large planter or mirror could set you back £200.

Life Story, 53 London Street, Edinburgh, 0131 629 9699. Open: Wed to Fri, 10.30am 5.30pm; Sat, 10.30am-6pm; Sun, 11am to 5pm.